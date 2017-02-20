Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.24 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendy’s Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) opened at 14.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Wendy’s Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business earned $309.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s Company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Wendy’s Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wendy’s Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/wendys-company-the-wen-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-stephens.html.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden bought 3,743,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $47,877,881.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,268.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s Company (The) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,445,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,585,000 after buying an additional 326,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wendy’s Company (The) by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,144,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,362,000 after buying an additional 1,860,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Wendy’s Company (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,667,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,811,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $55,854,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s Company (The) by 8,715.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,842,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after buying an additional 3,798,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s Company (The)

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of its subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is the restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.