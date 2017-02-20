WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.90 million.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) opened at 51.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.54. WebMD Health Corp has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WebMD Health Corp had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business earned $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WebMD Health Corp will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBMD shares. Mizuho downgraded WebMD Health Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WebMD Health Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded WebMD Health Corp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised WebMD Health Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WebMD Health Corp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In related news, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $787,655.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 134,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Wamsley sold 27,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $1,503,591.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,632.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,573 shares of company stock worth $15,966,173 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/webmd-health-corp-wbmd-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

WebMD Health Corp Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

