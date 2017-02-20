Web.com Group’s (WEB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Web.com Group Inc (NYSE:WEB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEB. RBC Capital Markets reissued a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Web.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Web.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Web.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Web.com Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Web.com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Web.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of Web.com Group (NYSE:WEB) opened at 20.20 on Tuesday. Web.com Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $993.01 million and a PE ratio of 252.50.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 39,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $798,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roseann Duran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,613.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Web.com Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Web.com Group during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Web.com Group during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Web.com Group during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Web.com Group during the third quarter valued at $181,000.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group, Inc provides a range of Internet services to small businesses. The Company operates through Web services and products segment. The Company offers subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, Website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and e-commerce solutions.

