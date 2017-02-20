Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) opened at 9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.74 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc, formerly WP Glimcher Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in ownership, development and management of retail real estate properties. Washington Prime Group, L.P. (WPG L.P.) is the Company’s subsidiary that owns, through its affiliates, the Company’s real estate properties and other assets.

