Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Wabco Holdings had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business earned $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabco Holdings updated its FY17 guidance to $5.55-6.05 EPS.

Shares of Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) opened at 115.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.77. Wabco Holdings has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,726,000 after buying an additional 101,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,392,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,397,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 348.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 809,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,346,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter.

WBC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC raised Wabco Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wabco Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabco Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wabco Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Wabco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

“Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Wabco Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabco Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabco Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.