Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) opened at 110.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $652.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $128.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm earned $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 15.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post $7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

