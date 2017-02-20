Vetr Inc. Downgrades Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Buy

Vetr cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $41.65 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYF. Bank of America Corp upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 36.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 85.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 801.4% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,559,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,836,000 after buying an additional 399,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

