Vetr Inc. Downgrades Sprint Corporation (S) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $9.39 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a sell rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) opened at 9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The stock’s market cap is $37.08 billion. Sprint Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sprint Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sprint Corporation by 371.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sprint Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,555,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Sprint Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sprint Corporation by 655.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 286,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 248,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Corporation Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

