Vetr Inc. Downgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) to Sell

Vetr lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $10.87 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.78.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,112,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,820,000 after buying an additional 409,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,300,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,120,000 after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 1,283.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,540,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,623,000 after buying an additional 13,489,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the fourth quarter worth $127,532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,517,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,679,000 after buying an additional 7,070,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

