Vetr Inc. Downgrades Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Sell

Vetr cut shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $26.17 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Drexel Hamilton reissued a sell rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at 27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business earned $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Corning had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Corning news, insider James P. Clappin sold 64,500 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,778,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 32,300 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $776,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,656.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,376 shares of company stock worth $17,175,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 171.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,124,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after buying an additional 8,290,981 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $133,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corning by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,226,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,767,000 after buying an additional 4,712,631 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,858,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,688,000 after buying an additional 2,037,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

