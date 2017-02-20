Vetr Inc. Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $41.20 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 39.28 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $42.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.76 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

In other news, EVP Terrence O. Moore sold 157,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $6,265,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Baity sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $298,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,316.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,340 shares of company stock worth $6,863,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 716,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 59,780 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $821,327,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,554,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 214,275 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,115.8% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,976,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is under development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP).

