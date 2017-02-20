Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Pacific Crest restated a buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) opened at 27.55 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The stock’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/veeco-instruments-inc-veco-releases-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc designs, manufactures, markets and supports thin film equipment. The Company’s equipment is used to make electronic devices, including light emitting diodes (LED), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), wireless devices, power electronics, hard disk drives (HDDs) and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.