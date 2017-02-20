US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “After the market close yesterday, Bohai announced that its Board of Directors have approved the deal to purchase C2, which is CIT’s aircraft leasing company, and released the Significant Asset Purchase Report.” The company will hold a shareholders meeting at 2:30 p.m. on March 6, 2017 (Shenzhen, China time) to vote for the deal.””

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised US Foods Holding Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-rating-reiterated-by-pivotal-research.html.

In other news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $538,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 42.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. It conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc It markets and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.