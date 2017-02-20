United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) opened at 41.32 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.40.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/united-fire-group-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-ufcs.html.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $38,929.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,006.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $335,601.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $966,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,696 shares of company stock worth $1,805,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

