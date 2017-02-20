United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. FIG Partners lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. lowered United Community Banks to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,864,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,259,000 after buying an additional 385,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 31.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 102,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,433,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) opened at 29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business earned $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is conducted by its subsidiary, United Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank that serves markets throughout north Georgia, coastal Georgia, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina and east Tennessee.

