Tui AG (TUI) PT Raised to GBX 1,340

Tui AG (LON:TUI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 1,305 ($16.31) to GBX 1,340 ($16.75) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tui AG to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.00) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tui AG to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.00) to GBX 1,100 ($13.75) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Tui AG from GBX 1,230 ($15.37) to GBX 1,170 ($14.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tui AG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.25) price target on shares of Tui AG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.53).

Tui AG (LON:TUI) opened at 1124.7776 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.45 billion. Tui AG has a 52 week low of GBX 813.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,079.77.

About Tui AG

TUI AG is a Germany-based company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing fully-integrated tourism services. The Company’s core activities involve the sale of flight and cruise tickets, tours and hotel accommodation as individual components or packaged tours, to wholesale customers, such as travel agencies, tour operators, as well as individual customers, through Internet portals and its operator brands, such as TUI and Thomson.

