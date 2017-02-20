Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Axiom Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) opened at 28.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns a range of businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

