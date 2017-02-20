Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries updated its FY17 guidance to $1.00-1.35 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) opened at 28.84 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 449,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 294,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,069,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns a range of businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

