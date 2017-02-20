Trifast plc (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.20) price target on shares of Trifast plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) opened at 211.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.32. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 248.71 million. Trifast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 114.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 228.94.

“Trifast plc (TRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/trifast-plc-tri-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

About Trifast plc

Trifast plc is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial fastenings and category C components to a range of industries and customers. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes mechanical fasteners on a global basis to both distributors and to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assemblers.

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.