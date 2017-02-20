Xafinity PLC (LON:XAF) insider Tom Cross Brown bought 35,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.69 ($62,483.99).

Shares of Xafinity PLC (LON:XAF) opened at 153.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 209.45 billion. Xafinity PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 151.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 159.00.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/tom-cross-brown-acquires-35971-shares-of-xafinity-plc-xaf-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Xafinity PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xafinity PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.