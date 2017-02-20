TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) will be announcing its Q417 earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $533,131.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

