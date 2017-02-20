Titon Holdings plc (TON) Insider Tony Gearey Sells 15,000 Shares

Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) insider Tony Gearey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £20,850 ($26,055.99).

Shares of Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) opened at 135.00 on Monday. Titon Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 80.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 147.70. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.66 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Titon Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Titon Holdings plc Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of ventilation products, and door and window fittings. In the United Kingdom, the Company markets a range of passive and powered ventilation products to house builders, electrical contractors and window manufacturers.

