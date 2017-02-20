Titan Medical Inc. (TMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) opened at 0.49 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.43. The firm’s market cap is $81.59 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing robotic surgical system for use in connection with minimally invasive surgery (MIS) (surgery without large incisions). The Company is developing the SPORT (Single Port Orifice Robotic Technology) Surgical System, a single-port/single-incision robotic surgical system to provide tele-operation (remote surgery) capabilities.

