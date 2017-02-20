Time Inc. (TIME) Posts Earnings Results

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Time had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Time’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Time (NYSE:TIME) opened at 19.25 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.90 billion. Time has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Time’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIME. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Time during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,711,000. Omega Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Time during the third quarter worth approximately $13,083,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Time during the third quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Time during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Time by 2,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 446,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 431,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Time from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Time

Time Inc is a media company. The Company’s brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Cooking Light, Fortune and Food & Wine, as well as over 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom, such as Decanter, Horse & Hound, and Wallpaper*.

