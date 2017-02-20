Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.15) price target on the travel company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

TCG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC upgraded Thomas Cook Group plc to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.10) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. AlphaValue reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomas Cook Group plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.44 ($1.07).

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) opened at 88.9525 on Thursday. Thomas Cook Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 52.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.36 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

About Thomas Cook Group plc

Thomas Cook Group plc is a United Kingdom-based leisure travel group. The Company operates through four divisions: UK, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. The Company offer its services in supplying of hotel beds and airline seats, production and marketing of travel packages, components and ancillaries, omni-channel distribution, customer value and shareholder value.

