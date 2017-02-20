The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is scheduled to be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) opened at 16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.00. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

