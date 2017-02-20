Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm earned $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.87 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 112.05%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) opened at 48.34 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $344,667,000. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,750,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,143,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,491,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,855,000 after buying an additional 223,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,081,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

