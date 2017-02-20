Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – William Blair issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Off Wall Street restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) opened at 48.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 112.05%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

