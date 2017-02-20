Telford Homes plc (TEF) Insider James Furlong Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) insider James Furlong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.45), for a total value of £178,000 ($222,444.39).

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) opened at 351.974731 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311.67. The firm’s market cap is GBX 262.83 million. Telford Homes plc has a one year low of GBX 254.01 and a one year high of GBX 381.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Telford Homes plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.06) target price on shares of Telford Homes plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Telford Homes plc

Telford Homes Plc is a residential developer operating across London. The Company is engaged in planning, designing and building developments on brownfield sites in London. The Company operates through the segment of housebuilding in the United Kingdom. The Company builds apartments, houses, schools, churches and commercial buildings as part of residential led mixed use developments.

