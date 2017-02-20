TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.75 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to own income producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. It operates through the ownership and operation of primarily retail investment properties segment located in Canada.

