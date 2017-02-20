TD Securities Lowers Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Price Target to C$55.00

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dundee Securities lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$45.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.57.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 49.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

