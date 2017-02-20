TD Securities cut shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (TSE:PDN) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has C$0.10 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paladin Energy from C$0.10 to C$0.11 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Paladin Energy (TSE:PDN) opened at 0.135 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $231.23 million.

“TD Securities Lowers Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN) to Reduce” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/td-securities-lowers-paladin-energy-ltd-pdn-to-reduce.html.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd (Paladin) is a uranium production company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of uranium mines in Africa together with exploration and evaluation activities in Africa, Australia and Canada. The Company’s segments include Exploration, Namibia and Malawi. The Exploration segment is focused on developing exploration and evaluation projects in Australia and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.