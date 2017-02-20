TD Securities Cuts Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target to C$8.50

Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DHX.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dhx Media Ltd Class B currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. This is a boost from Dhx Media Ltd Class B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

