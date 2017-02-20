T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $65.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company earned $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-evercore-isi.html.

In related news, Director W Michael Barnes sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $1,301,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,493,881.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,856,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,038,000 after buying an additional 5,160,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,084,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,982,000 after buying an additional 237,493 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,735,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,957,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,116,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,050,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 173.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,515,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,386,000 after buying an additional 2,865,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.