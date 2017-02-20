Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 234 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) opened at 1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Superconductor Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.73 million.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/superconductor-technologies-inc-scon-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superconductor Technologies stock. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,907,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624,300 shares during the period. Superconductor Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC owned 294.85% of Superconductor Technologies worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.