Scotiabank set a C$7.75 price objective on Student Transportation Inc. (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Student Transportation (TSE:STB) opened at 7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Student Transportation has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $669.82 million and a PE ratio of 161.56.

“Student Transportation Inc. (STB) Given a C$7.75 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/student-transportation-inc-stb-given-a-c7-75-price-target-by-scotiabank-analysts.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

