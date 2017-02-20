Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $23.15 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) opened at 21.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 93.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

