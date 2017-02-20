Beaufort Securities reiterated their under review rating on shares of Strat Aero PLC (LON:AERO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Strat Aero PLC (LON:AERO) opened at 0.1045 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 185110.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. Strat Aero PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 5.00.

“Strat Aero PLC (AERO) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Beaufort Securities” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/strat-aero-plc-aero-earns-under-review-rating-from-beaufort-securities.html.

Strat Aero PLC Company Profile

Strat Aero Plc provides international aerospace services and solutions focused primarily on training and education; survey and inspections; security, consultancy and data management, and analytics. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in development, marketing and selling of training programs and software in the aviation industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Strat Aero PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strat Aero PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.