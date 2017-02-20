Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) opened at 24.17 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -304.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/stag-industrial-inc-stag-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-47-eps.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties across the United States. The Company owns approximately 290 buildings in over 40 states with approximately 54.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of over 220 warehouse/distribution buildings, approximately 50 light manufacturing buildings and over 20 flex/office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.