Spectris plc (SXS) Earns Sell Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their sell rating on shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SXS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt cut Spectris plc to an add rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,075 ($25.93) to GBX 2,420 ($30.24) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,795 ($34.93) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Spectris plc to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 2,600 ($32.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Spectris plc from GBX 2,025 ($25.31) to GBX 2,425 ($30.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,285.83 ($28.57).

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2477.5498 on Wednesday. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,604.32 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,551.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,405.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,142.94. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.95 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Spectris plc Company Profile

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

