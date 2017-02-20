Sound Energy PLC (SOU) Lowered to Hold at FinnCap

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) was downgraded by investment analysts at FinnCap to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 93 ($1.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 94 ($1.17). FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) opened at 90.7649 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 462.18 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.56. Sound Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 102.00.

In other Sound Energy PLC news, insider James Parsons bought 44,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,829.74 ($37,277.86). Also, insider Marco Fumagalli bought 225,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £164,697.49 ($205,820.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 295,135 shares of company stock worth $21,252,723 in the last quarter.

Sound Energy PLC Company Profile

Sound Energy plc is a Mediterranean upstream company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the exploration, appraisal and development to production as an operator in the oil and gas industry. Its principal activity is in Italy and Morocco. It operates through three segments: corporate; exploration and appraisal, and development and production.

