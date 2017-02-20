Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$63.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.60.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) opened at 57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

