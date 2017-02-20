Simon Henry Sells 50,000 Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Stock

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) insider Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,285 ($28.56), for a total value of £1,142,500 ($1,427,768.06).

Simon Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,163 ($27.03), for a total value of £1,081,500 ($1,351,537.12).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) opened at 2097.310059 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,531.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,209.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,044.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/simon-henry-sells-50000-shares-of-royal-dutch-shell-plc-rdsa-stock.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.24) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($30.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,360 ($29.49) to GBX 2,260 ($28.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,220 ($27.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.31 ($28.45).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

