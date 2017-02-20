Simon Edward Herrick Buys 19,950 Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Simon Edward Herrick bought 19,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($24,931.27).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) opened at 95.10 on Monday. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 92.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.00.

About Ramsdens Holdings PLC

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments.

