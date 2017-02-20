Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NEX Group PLC (NXG)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) in a report released on Wednesday.

NXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on NEX Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on NEX Group PLC from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 615 ($7.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.23).

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) opened at 546.2568 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 531.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 488.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.03 billion. NEX Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 361.50 and a one year high of GBX 582.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Spencer purchased 158,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £730,903.20 ($913,400.65). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 485 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £169,750 ($212,134.47). Insiders have acquired 366,965 shares of company stock valued at $177,809,166 in the last three months.

NEX Group PLC Company Profile

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

