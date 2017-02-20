Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tui AG (LON:TUI) in a report released on Tuesday.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tui AG to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.00) to GBX 1,100 ($13.75) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tui AG to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.00) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on Tui AG from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,305 ($16.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Tui AG from GBX 1,230 ($15.37) to GBX 1,170 ($14.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.53).

Tui AG (LON:TUI) opened at 1124.7776 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,079.77. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.45 billion. Tui AG has a 1-year low of GBX 813.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.00.

“Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tui AG (TUI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/shore-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-tui-ag-tui.html.

Tui AG Company Profile

TUI AG is a Germany-based company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing fully-integrated tourism services. The Company’s core activities involve the sale of flight and cruise tickets, tours and hotel accommodation as individual components or packaged tours, to wholesale customers, such as travel agencies, tour operators, as well as individual customers, through Internet portals and its operator brands, such as TUI and Thomson.

Receive News & Ratings for Tui AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tui AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.