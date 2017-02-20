Shire PLC (SHPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company earned $3.81 billion during the quarter. Shire PLC had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Shire PLC updated its FY17 guidance to $14.60-15.20 EPS.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 181.08 on Monday. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $209.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shire PLC by 20.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,781,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,024,000 after buying an additional 802,411 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $465,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Shire PLC by 2,344.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,153,000 after buying an additional 1,366,248 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shire PLC by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,063,000 after buying an additional 317,066 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shire PLC by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,027,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

SHPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

