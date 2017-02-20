Shawbrook Group PLC (SHAW) Now Covered by Panmure Gordon

Equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 355 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shawbrook Group PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 324 ($4.05) target price on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.70 ($3.82).

Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) opened at 270.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.18. Shawbrook Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 320.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 676.35 million.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/shawbrook-group-plc-shaw-now-covered-by-panmure-gordon.html.

Shawbrook Group PLC Company Profile

