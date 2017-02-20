SEGRO plc (SGRO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 445 ($5.56) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of SEGRO plc to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.31) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of SEGRO plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 475 ($5.94) to GBX 460 ($5.75) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.50) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.24 ($5.80).

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 500.4861 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.01 billion. SEGRO plc has a 1-year low of GBX 331.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 2.25%.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/segro-plc-sgro-receives-hold-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.