Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.30.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) opened at 26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 47.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Barrick Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Barrick Gold Corp. Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

